Another soggy start to the day across the Sunflower State. We cannot shake this slow moving storm system that is cycling over the region.

We will find ourselves on the back end of the disturbance today, with spotty showers remaining especially in central and eastern Kansas. The rain is a bit lighter, but we can expect to keep chances into Wednesday night.

Rainfall could exceed another inch across central and eastern Kansas. Luckily, this appears to be a bit farther north from where the significant rain feel over the last few days in far south central areas. Those out west, you will likely not add much more to your storm totals from Monday and Tuesday.

Highs to the west will be allowed to climb a few degrees into the lower to mid 60s thanks to a lack of moisture and clearing skies later in the day. 50s to near 60 degrees is expected closer to Wichita.

Spotty showers linger overnight in central Kansas, but hope to depart our area into early Thursday morning as this system finally moves to our east. Clouds begin to clear for all of us by Thursday afternoon.

It has been mighty cool recently. We will finally climb back toward average by Friday. That is short lived as hot air surges in by the weekend. 90 degrees is on the table for Wichita, with mid 90s likely out west. The Memorial Weekend holiday will definitely feel like summer.

We will monitor a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday for the potential for stronger to potentially severe storms.

5/25/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 60 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 68 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears