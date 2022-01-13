Storm Track 3 Forecast: Monitoring a wintry system in time for the weekend

Another gorgeous day is setting up across the Sunflower State.

With high pressure in place, abundant sunshine and warming afternoon temperatures are expected.

Daytime highs will make a return to the upper 50s to the north with 60s farther to the south.

We will start to notice an increase in clouds overnight as lows bottom out in the 20s and 30s.

These clouds are the signs that our weather pattern is changing as we step closer to the weekend.

Winds will start to increase initially across western Kansas early Friday morning.

We will see winds gusting in excess of 40 to 45 MPH possible on the back side of a cold front crossing through the state.

These gusty conditions will linger through early Saturday morning helping to usher in falling temperatures to the teens and 20s.

High Wind Watches have been issued for portions of western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until 6PM Friday.

Heightened fire concerns will also be present across the Oklahoma Panhandle where Fire Weather Watches remain in place until 7PM Friday.

Limited moisture will be available with this system allowing for rain initially to impact parts of northern Kansas Friday before changing over to snow as temperatures tumble into Friday night.

This system will generally track to the southeast with the bulk of the moisture available for higher snowfall totals expected across Missouri, but closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line, higher snowfall totals will be possible.

Amounts will decrease the farther west you travel across the state.

With temperatures dropping into the 20s for daytime highs on Saturday, expect slick travel to be possible for areas especially along and east of I-135.

This system will wrap up east of the region by Saturday night leaving us with a gradual warming trend on the back side of this system Sunday. Daytime highs will take longer to rebound next week, but a return to the 50s looks likely by the middle of the week. The heat does not look to linger long as another cold front takes shape to drop temperatures by the end of next week. However, moisture does not look likely to accompany this second front leaving us dry through the second half of the forecast period.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige