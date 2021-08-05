Storm Track 3 Forecast: Monitoring better chance for showers and storms by the weekend, heat settles in

Showers continue across central into eastern Kansas this morning.

The activity through the remainder of today will be very hit-or-miss in nature with more likely missing out than finding rain into this afternoon and evening.

A mixture of sunshine and clouds are in store through the afternoon as temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight, our atmosphere starts to dry out and will leave us with a few leftover clouds along with lighter winds out of the south and temperatures into the 60s.

The wind starts to pick up again on Friday as another storm system starts to come together. Fire concerns will be heightened out in western Kansas Friday afternoon where the air will be slightly drier.

Rain chances start to mix back in by Friday evening across portions of western Kansas and northwestern Nebraska as this disturbance slowly slides eastward overnight.

This will set up a better chance for showers and storms for central into eastern Kansas on Saturday. Combine the storm chance with daytime heating and we will need to watch for a storm or two that could reach severe thresholds for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted to account for the isolated severe potential on Saturday.

Isolated heavier downpours may provide a quick half of an inch to inch, but this activity will not be evenly distributed across the region and many will walk away from the weekend missing out on some of the heaviest rainfall.

Drought conditions continue to worsen as the depicted by the latest Drought Monitor released this morning. Central into northwestern Kansas could use some healthy downpours of rain. However, this current pattern does not look to provide widespread improvements in this department at this time.

We will monitor for additional evening and overnight rain chances into next week, but for many, it is the story of the summertime heat making a return through mid-August. Temperatures will range from below average into the upper 80s and lower 90s to wrap up Thursday to the mid and upper 90s into next week, as some locations reach triple digit heat before the week is over.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige