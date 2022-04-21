We need to be Weather Aware for the next three days. If the atmosphere can recover in the warm sector with a sharp dryline to the west, and we break the cap, then isolated severe storms are possible this evening in southern Kansas.

This is highly conditional. Central into western Kansas are outlined in a Slight Risk for one or two storms to become severe. All forms of severe weather are possible with a focus on large hail and an isolated tornado.

Winds increase overnight and through Friday. Fire danger jumps out west where winds will be greatest.

Sustained winds Friday will be between 20 and 40 MPH. Gusts will easily be 40-60.

That said, where High Wind Warnings are posted, we may see winds ahead of the front late Friday and Friday night exceed 70 MPH!

And that is outside of any thunderstorm that develops ahead of the cold front. Model trends remain out west for storm initiation, but given the heat built up at the surface and aloft, we may have to wait until closer to the 6-7 PM timeframe before storms “pop” out west.

Storms will congeal into a line where damaging winds become the primary threat. There is a low-end tornado risk. Hail could also be large before the storms form into a line. A sliver out west has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk, meaning numerous severe storms.

The front slowly tracks east Saturday, though instability will not be as great as Friday, we still have a chance of severe storms but this time farther east. Hail and high winds will be primary. A Slight Risk has been highlighted from central into eastern Kansas.

We cool behind the front Sunday into Monday. Warming next Wednesday before another storm chance returns to the Sunflower State next Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 20-40

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman