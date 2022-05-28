Our Memorial Day weekend is off to a gusty, but mild start. Under sunny skies, temperatures quickly climbed into the upper 80s to lower 100s this afternoon.

We do not catch a break from the winds Sunday. Winds gusting at times upwards of 45 MPH will be possible. This has prompted Wind Advisories until 8PM on Sunday for portions of central into eastern Kansas.

As a cold front inches into the region, it will continue to keep gusty conditions and drier air in place across southwestern Kansas. Fire Weather Watches remain in place Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures stay toasty Sunday as a cold front starts to inch into the region to the northwest. Expect daytime highs into the 80s and 90s.

This may spark an isolated storm or two for our northwestern communities Sunday afternoon and evening.

An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail would be our primary concerns.

The front sparking this activity looks to slide to the southeast on Memorial Day. Monday is a day we need to stay weather aware as strong to severe storms look possible as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving alerts!

An Enhanced Risk has been added for northeastern into south-central Kansas Monday. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Storm initiation at this time looks closer to 5pm with storms lingering into the overnight.

An elevated risk for severe weather lingers into Tuesday across south-central into southeastern Kansas as this cold front continues to clear to the southeast. An unsettled pattern will linger into the end of the work week taking temperatures into the 70s for daytime highs.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 73 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige