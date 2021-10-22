Storm Track 3 Forecast: Monitoring storm chances this weekend, some could be strong to severe

Sunshine stuck with us today as we wrapped up the work week on a mild note with many seeing temperatures returning to the 70s and 80s.

Headed into the weekend, we will need to remain weather aware as rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible favoring central into eastern Kansas through Sunday.

Most will stay dry for any Friday evening plans. Where a few scattered showers may pop up towards the end of any Friday night football games would be across southcentral Kansas.

A storm system developing to the southwest will help to spark showers and thunderstorms overnight for areas mainly along and east of the Turnpike tonight after midnight.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for portions of southcentral into southeastern Kansas tonight. Any isolated stronger storm that develops through the overnight could produce large hail.

These storms will linger into Saturday morning across southeastern Kansas as they clear the KSN viewing area to the east.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s across northwestern Kansas with more mild air parked over southcentral Kansas.

Most of Saturday will be met with a healthy mix of sunshine and clouds as daytime highs range from the 60s to the upper 80s.

By Saturday afternoon, the atmosphere may become more favorable across northcentral Oklahoma into southcentral Kansas to support the development of isolated storms.

As the evening goes on, additional showers and storms are expected to develop into a complex of storms which will linger into the overnight across northcentral into northeastern Kansas.

A Slight Risk has been included for this region Saturday night with a Marginal Risk extending farther to the southwest into northwestern Oklahoma.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind as well as large hail, and an isolated tornado concern cannot be ruled out. Storms will have to overcome less favorable ingredients in the upper levels of our atmosphere for the isolated tornado concern to materialize. The area to watch will be mainly across southcentral Kansas Saturday evening. Our primary concerns this weekend will be with damaging winds and large hail.

Wrap around showers and storms will be possible north of I-70 from northwest into northeastern Kansas Sunday as this storm system exits the region. This storm system will pose a greater risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening across the middle Mississippi Valley region.

Temperatures for some will be able to rebound into the 70s and 80s this weekend. The cold front Sunday will reset our temperatures back into the 60s and 70s into early next week.

Another storm system looks likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will need to keep an eye on this system in the coming days as a few storms could be strong to severe.

This will usher in a stronger cold front to drop temperatures into the 60s for daytime highs ahead of the weekend. It looks like we will hold onto a dry sky for any Halloween trick-or-treat plans.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige