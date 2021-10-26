Storm Track 3 Forecast: Monitoring the severe storm potential Kansas, chilly air follows

Winds will increasingly pick up from the south today. This will initially bring a heightened fire danger for those out to the west, as Red Flag Warnings are in place through the evening. Burning not advised.

Strong winds will help usher some warmer air in as well as higher dew points. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

Once the dew points begin to ramp up this afternoon and evening, this will give a key ingredient for storm development. Our biggest weather story for tonight is going to be the threat for strong to severe storms that develop along an advancing cold front.

The SPC has parts of central and western Kansas highlighted in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, which is the key area we will be focused on initially. The threat extends east in the Slight risk and includes the Wichita metro.

All storm types are possible. Initially, discrete cells would bring a large hail and isolated tornado threat. Once storms gather and congeal into a line, the high wind threat becomes eminent.

Storms will push from west to east as they develop. The initial threat is going to be across western Kansas where storms will likely pop after 7 PM. As the storms push east, they should reach central and south central Kansas closer to the midnight hour. The best severe threat tonight lies west of I-135 but stronger storms likely continue through the entire state into the early morning hours.

We will be left with some back end moisture as we head through Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. This will bring scattered showers and storms to mainly the eastern half of the state, but most of the activity Wednesday will stay below severe levels.

The front moving through tonight will really cool us down for the next few days. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds with 60s through the end of the week. A late weekend system could knock us even cooler to the 50s to start next week. Something to keep an eye on.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears