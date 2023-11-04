Some clouds have hung around our skies this afternoon and those will continue into the night tonight. A small pocket of showers skirting to the northeast will slide into Missouri and leave us dry across the state tonight.

Lows will be a bit chilly but no freezes are expected, with light winds overnight.

After a chilly start, temperatures will be very comfortable by tomorrow afternoon. More passing high clouds will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies, but that will not keep it from being a great day to get outside tomorrow!

The jet stream resides to our north right now, and that keeps the upper level storm track to our north with mild temperatures favored over the next few days.

Temperatures will hold steady or slowly warm as we head toward the coming week.

By Wednesday, a small wave in the upper pattern will move past and this will push a cold front through, cooling us back down toward or slightly below average.

Some moisture may be present to our south as this wave moves by, but any rain chances strongly favor the Oklahoma side of the state line.

Another system will be possible by next weekend and that may bring another chance of moisture, but most of this again looks to stay south of Kansas.

For the time being, enjoy the quiet and agreeable weather we will keep in place for the next several days!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 51 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and sprinkles.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.