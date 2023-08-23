It’s going to be another steaming hot day out there with highs in the triple digits. High humidity will make it feel quite a bit hotter out there than the actual air temperature.

Because the heat index may exceed 110 this afternoon, we will keep our Excessive Heat Warning going through Friday.

Temperatures slowly cool down tonight to a balmy low of 76 in Wichita, which will not let the air conditioning take a break overnight.

Highs crank right back into the triple digits tomorrow afternoon.

Into the end of the week, the heat dome will finally weaken and move back to the southwest, which opens the door for a cold front to swing through.

This will not only drop our temperatures toward average, but also brings at least a few chances of storms.

We just have to hold out until the weekend. Stay cool out there, Kansas!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 103 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 104 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.