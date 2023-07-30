Another hot day on the way for Kansas, but maybe a little less intense than in previous days. Starting the morning balmy in the 70s, we rise very close to the century mark again in Wichita this afternoon.

A few spots around Kansas will make the triple digits, with winds out of the south and southwest.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been trimmed back to south central and southeast Kansas. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most of these areas through Monday at least.

A few storms will be possible this evening, but storms will be very spotty and most of the storm activity will pass to our east and north.

Any storms that do form may pose a limited severe risk for isolated large hail and damaging wind threats.

The upper level high pressure system will strengthen some as we start the coming work week, with highs in the 100s likely almost statewide by Tuesday.

The end is in sight, though! Toward the end of the week, we will see that area of high pressure shrink and shift back to the southwest, which will place us under the jet stream storm track by Thursday and Friday.

This will bring us a nice cooldown with highs in the 80s by next weekend, plus the return of daily storm chances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 99 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 101 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms