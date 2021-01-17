Storm Track 3 Forecast: More mild days to fill in the work week

The gusty winds we gain today will weaken overnight. We are tracking another cold front for Monday as our active weather pattern continues to remain in place.

Clouds start to stream in overnight which will help stop a sharp drop in temperatures, but it will be a chilly start to Monday morning as temperatures start the morning in the 20s.

We should be able to warm a few more degrees Monday afternoon into the lower to middle 50s. Communities farther behind the front will be cooler in the 40s.

This wind shift will be characterized by a slight uptick in winds, but nothing too fierce. Gusts at times could reach 35 to 45 mph.

While will be an increase in cloud cover, the atmosphere may squeeze out a sprinkle or a flurry. The air is just too dry for anything to come to fruition here at home.

We will drop behind the front, around a 10 degree dip, Tuesday to the 40s, but the chill does not last long. We will rebound Wednesday and Thursday to the 50s with dry conditions before a couple of systems work through during the weekend.

We may need to watch an increase in fire danger Wednesday as temps warm and winds strengthen. The next noticeable system Friday may affect southern Kansas the most.

Timing, track and intensity will all be important as rain and snow are possible. Quick on the heels of this system comes another over the weekend.

If we can get enough warm air siphoned this way, it looks to be mostly rain with snow to the northwest.

Winds will ramp up and become quite gusty as this system evolves. The Arctic hit we take in temps behind it may not last long before transitioning milder again to end January. Lots to iron out as we get closer.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman