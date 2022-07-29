Cooler temperatures have finally arrived in the Sunflower State! Rain will stick around through the evening and overnight hours, mainly for those south of I-70. Severe weather is not expected, but we could hear some rumbles of thunder.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for those in Southwest Kansas until 1 PM Saturday. Areal Flood Warnings are in place for Greely and Wichita counties until 7 PM. This area is in definite need of rain, but flooding will be possible in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Rain chances will continue through Saturday morning. Rain will move along the Kansas and Oklahoma state line in the very early morning hours on Saturday.

Showers will favor those in the state’s southern before breaking apart during the afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms tomorrow with lightning and rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not in the forecast.

Temperatures remain cool and mild tomorrow. Highs for most of the state will reach into the 70s. Those in Northwest Kansas will see more sunshine and inch into the low 80s.

Sunshine will once again take hold of the forecast by the start of the week, and temperatures will climb back to well above our seasonal average in the upper 90s. So enjoy the mild conditions this weekend because they will not be sticking around for long.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 78 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll