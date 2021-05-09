Storm Track 3 Forecast: More rounds of showers ahead

Storms are done as the system tracks to the east. There’s a small chance of a trailing shower through daybreak but it’s much drier and will likely stay that way through much of the day ahead.

Winds are still fierce. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for portions of Central Kansas through 10am. Some gusts have reached 45 mph.

Winds are also out of the north which will cool us down for Mother’s Day. Highs will be below average in the 50s and 60s. Mostly cloudy skies won’t help provide much warming either.

Late in the afternoon and by evening a few showers will move into Western Kansas. This will be our next wave of rain getting started.

Showers will spread west to east during the night and make for a damp, cloudy, and cool start to the work week. Early morning lows will be chilly in the 30s and 40s but we’ll stay above freezing.

Showers stick around through Monday but there won’t be as many late in the day as they shift east. Another wave of showers gets started to the west by evening. A few snowflakes mixed with the rain could flirt with the Kansas/Colorado line to the northwest during the night and into Tuesday.

We’ll continue to have periods of on/off showers through mid-week and highs will stay below average. Conditions for the Wichita Wind Surge home opener Tuesday evening aren’t looking the best. We’ll warm back up into the 70s and 80s later in the week.