Happy September! If you feel like the month of August was incredibly dry, you would be correct. We have worsening drought conditions across the entire state. The Wichita Metro is now included in the “extreme” drought category with this week’s update.

Many of our communities were multiple inches below average for rainfall in August.

We have a few slim and spotty storm chances to talk about, but that is about it. Starting Thursday afternoon and evening we will watch for an isolated shower or storm across southern and central Kansas. This activity will be more miss than hit unfortunately. We are not expecting severe weather but heavy rain and lightning are on the table IF you get to see a cell.

Mostly dry overnight, with increasing moisture on Friday. That with warm temperatures will help fuel more showers and storms by Friday afternoon and evening. Pretty much the entire state has a slim chance for a few of these cells. While that chance is on the lower end, keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans through Friday evening.

An isolated cell could be on the stronger to severe side on Friday. A Marginal Risk is in place through the heart of the state. Hail and damaging wind will be the main concern. The threat decreases into the nighttime hours.

Thursday highs will remain near or slightly above average for this time of year. Most of us soar into the lower 90s with moderate humidity levels. Winds will be fairly light between 8-18 mph out of the south.

Expect a warm but not horribly hot holiday weekend. If you are heading to the lakes or pools, weather will be plenty warm. Generally expect some upper 80s and lower 90s. This weekend stretch is mostly dry, but with the heat and humidity a random bubble up shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out. You know how it goes this time of year! Most of us stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 66 Wind: S/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears