Showers and storms have mainly been to the west and to the east through this morning but attention is focused on Southwest Kansas where thunderstorms are already strengthening. Here is a look at the late morning Stormtracker radar.

We have another wave of severe weather today and it will impact more of the area. A tornado watch has been issued for much of western Kansas and this will run until 7 this evening. But, we will likely see another tornado watch for central Kansas later this afternoon as the storms continue to push east.

All forms of severe weather are possible first to the southwest and then spreading into more of the area through the afternoon.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to reach the Salina, Hutchinson and Wichita areas between 5 and 8 pm.

Some of the storms can produce large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes this afternoon and evening, so please stay weather aware.

The best chance for tornadoes is in the areas highlighted in yellow, generally from northwest to south central Kansas.

The swath of dangerous storms will tend to weaken and push out of the KSN viewing area after midnight tonight.

This system pulls away from the region Friday but there will still be another late severe risk to the east.

Temperatures stay warm Friday reaching the mid 60s northwest to the middle and upper 80s southeast. Over the weekend, Oklahoma into Texas will be impacted by a rainy system. If this shifts slightly north, we will be able to partake in some of this rain. Areas farther south have a higher chance than those up north, especially where there is a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday. Once this clears, next week looks quieter. The humidity content in the atmosphere will drop. Afternoon highs will be more seasonable with comfy nights.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston