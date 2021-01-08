Storm Track 3 Forecast: More snow and cooler temperatures on the way

The clouds from a very dreary day yesterday will break up today to see a bit of blue sky. Don’t expect it to be sunny, however, several systems will keep those clouds around until the end of the weekend. Highs today will warm to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Several clouds this morning consist of high cirrus clouds extending from the system out to the east. Lower clouds from a short wave are now moving in from the northwest and bringing snow to those counties. Accumulation is not expected, only a few flurries are likely.

On Saturday night this is different story. A low pressure system will barely scrape our southwestern counties, but bring a significant amount of snow.

3 to 4 inches is likely for those closer to the Oklahoma panhandle. Travel could be impacted by the wintry conditions. The rest of the state will stay dry, but a cooldown is expected to drop temperatures to highs in the 30s. Cold temperatures means that anything that sticks to the ground will linger through your Monday morning commute.

A slow climb with sunnier skies and a more calm pattern is in place after Sunday. Temperatures will return back to the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday and stay there for Thursday.