The focus for snow over the last 24 has been to the north where snowfall accumulation, as predicted, was healthy. This wave is now history as the next batch gets served up! This developed this afternoon over southwest Kansas.

A fresh Winter Weather Advisory carries us through the overnight which includes Wichita/Sedgwick County and surrounding counties. We have seen an uptick in snow development with our Garden City and Dodge City SkyViews during our 5 PM broadcast. After dark, we will see additional snow development spread to the east across southern Kansas with a heavier concentration near Highway 54. Snow blossoms by 8 PM across portions of Sedgwick County and the Wichita Metro.

This band strengthens into the overnight allowing 1″ to 3″ of snow to fall across southern Kansas and the Wichita area. This will make for a slow and slick Friday morning commute. Snow should be tapering during the morning drive. By lunchtime, snow should be out of here.

Friday morning will be a bitter start with higher snowpack cities dropping to the single digits and lower 10s to the north. Teens farther south. Friday is a chilly day before we make progress over the weekend. Southwest Kansas rebounds first in the 50s and 60s. Central and eastern communities stay cooler than average before we all warm Sunday. Relative humidity drops with increasing wind and temps. We will need to keep an eye out for any fires to the southwest.

A front comes through on Monday. This sparks a sprinkle or rain shower across southern Kansas. Little effect on our temps as we March to a springy beat before a strong system approaches by the end of the week, offering up a chance of storms and possibly snow to the northwest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of snow. Lo: 19 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 36 Wind: N 10-20Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 14 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman