Another day, another chance for a hit or miss shower or storm.

Two areas to watch into this evening. One will be from eastern into central Kansas. Increasing moisture driven by the daytime sun will spark a rainy tumble or two. Rain that develops will be efficient rain producers.

After sundown, this will wind down. We will also watch for a line of stronger storms to come out of eastern Colorado into western Kansas.

A warning for hail or high winds is possible with a much more unstable atmosphere out west.

Much of this rain will keep churning for points west well after dark. As this moves into central Kansas by Thursday morning, much of this will dissipate but a few lingering raindrops are possible before the next round of rain forms during our peak hearing hours.

Thursday looks to be one of the best widespread chances for rain across the region this week. Once again, the nature of this activity will be hit or miss. A storm or two out west could be stronger.

Heavy rainfall will accompany any stronger storm as movement will be slow and the atmosphere will be juiced with moisture. Storms wane Thursday night before the next round gets going Friday.

Friday through the holiday weekend shows support with more hit or miss storms focusing in western Kansas. Areas farther East stand a lesser chance of picking up rain. The atmosphere is much more unstable out west in this pattern.

Temperatures will not shift a whole lot with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We will see an uptick in 80-degree temperatures from central into eastern Kansas into the holiday weekend due to more rain and clouds out West keeping temps slightly milder. Humidity values look to drop a touch Saturday and Sunday before increasing next week. Winds still not an issue in this stagnant pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE/E 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman