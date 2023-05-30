More unsettled weather is upon us today. An isolated shower or storm is possible from central into eastern Kansas. This will be mainly driven by our daytime heating.

A more pronounced wave of storms will gear up from eastern Colorado into western Kansas by Tuesday evening.

A few storms will be capable of damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and quarter to golf ball size hail. The atmosphere also has plenty of moisture to work with which will make any storm efficient at producing heavy rain where flooding will need to be monitored.

This rinse and repeat stormy way will be duplicated Wednesday with more widespread storms Thursday into Friday.

More storms out west Wednesday will be severe. All forms of severe weather including a tornado or two are possible especially in the southwest.

High temperatures are staying in the 80s this week. Overnight lows will be warm.

Dew points also range from the upper 50s to the 60s which is creating a steamier feeling in these warm temperatures.

By the weekend, the warmth and storm chances will remain. As the case has been lately, the nature will still be hit or miss with some benefiting from the moisture and others missing out.

This pattern stays in place for the first half of next week before waning for a few days late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman