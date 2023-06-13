A few showers are lingering across Kansas this morning but most folks are staying dry as we start our Tuesday.

Today’s weather will be quite similar to yesterday, comfortably warm with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over Colorado this afternoon and move east. A few pop up storms will be possible farther east, but the bulk of the storm activity will be in western Kansas.

A Marginal Risk is in effect for southwestern Kansas primarily for large hailstones and a few damaging wind gusts.

As storms move east tonight they will lose their intensity but will still bring healthy rain chances to the western half of Kansas, with rain most likely west of I-135.

Tonight, temperatures fall to the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a drier day across Kansas with much fewer storms expected. A few afternoon pop up storms will still be possible but Wednesday will be a mostly dry day for Kansas. Highs tomorrow warm up to the mid 80s in central Kansas and low 80s out west.

A slightly more organized disturbance will move toward the area on Thursday and that may lead to our next best chance of seeing rainfall, with the possibility of an overnight complex of storms to move across the region.

Into the weekend, highs continue to rise and will reach the mid 90s by Sunday. Rain chances taper off and early next week looks a lot like summer with dry and toasty weather all across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: E/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.