The front is floating around the region farther south. It will eventually take a turn to the north into Thursday and keep storm chances around. We have seen an uptick in thunderstorm development early this evening and will continue into the first half of the night.

Once again, storms will be capable of producing damaging 60-70 MPH winds with large hail.

Outdoor plans will need to keep an eye to the sky as downburst winds may abruptly occur causing damaging winds like we saw over the last 24 in portions of central Kansas. Areas south of a line from Great Bend to Emporia into northern Oklahoma will be top of mind for the strongest of storms through midnight.

As the front lifts north Thursday morning, it will spark the first of the day’s storms from central into eastern Kansas by dawn.

This wave exits quickly and the atmosphere becomes energized for another batch to form farther north later in the day where all forms of severe weather are possible.

There is a heightened area where an isolated tornado or may occur near the Kansas/Nebraska state line as a low pressure system tracks across the northern part of our viewing area.

Temps will warm being on the south side of this front. Highs will surge back into the 90s and triple digits. Friday may be a day that we come close again to the triple digits.

Changes arrive over the weekend as a stronger cold front approaches. Ahead of it Saturday, we are stuck in the furnace with widespread 90s and 100s. Sunday it is a different story with highs primarily in the 80s with the upper 70s to the northwest. There will be a chance for stronger storms Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

Next week we keep this milder air, highs closer to average, around for the first half before temps turn up towards the latter days of this stretch. Storms try to form out west Monday evening but are ultimately squashed by high pressure for most of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman