The rain is clearing out as our first storm system pulls away, and you can expect a bit more sunshine as clouds slowly break up this afternoon. Highs will be warmer than yesterday, reaching the 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Don’t put the umbrellas away just yet, though! Another round of showers is gathering with another system to our northwest, and those will move into northwest Kansas tonight.

Showers spread across the state by tomorrow morning with off and on rain again for Wichita through the day Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler with northwest winds behind the front, highs in the 50s again to close the week.

Showers clear out and then we will be done with the rain for the weekend, with temperatures warming back toward average over the weekend and 70s back next week. More unsettled weather may be possible late next week, but a stretch of nice days is expected through at least next Wednesday.

4/27/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 37 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.