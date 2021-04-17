Storm Track 3 Forecast: More sunshine tomorrow then rain and snow in the forecast

A few sprinkles or a passing shower is possible today. Accumulation will be limited.

This afternoon will stay cloudy, but dry air and a high pressure system work in late today.

Clouds break apart overnight and skies clear by morning. Sunnier conditions are expected as we end the weekend.

Temperatures climb from the 40s and 50s today to the 60s tomorrow. We still can’t rule out a shower, but it will be isolated.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, temperatures will drop near or below freezing. A Frost Advisory is issued for several of our north central counties.

The big thing that we are keeping an eye on is the next cold front. This front will track from up north down to the south and carry some cold temperatures with it.

Temperatures tumble on Mon/Tues depending on your location in the state. Snow and rain is also likely with this system. Snow is not out of the picture for some of our southern counties. Models have consistently brought it down to the state line Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain will follow Tuesday evening. Overnight temperatures will be at or below freezing the start of the work week. High temperatures stay below average until at least next weekend.

This active pattern continues. We get a brief break in the rain on Wednesday. Temperatures try to recovery, but they will struggle with another round of showers Thursday/Friday. This will be a warmer system and could result in some stronger storms. We will have more details as the system approaches.