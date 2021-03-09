Storm Track 3 Forecast: More warmth before cold front brings damp, cooler changes

High fire danger continues today due to warm, gusty, and dry conditions. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today and Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Wednesday in anticipation of the same conditions. Now we’ve also got some Wind Advisories for gusts reaching 40 mph.

Gusty south winds overnight have kept our temperatures elevated. Most of us will start in the 40s to 50s this morning. Once south winds pick back up we’ll quickly warm into the 70s to 80s. It’ll be warmest in Southwest Kansas.

Our skies will follow a similar trend to how we started the work week. Fair skies will start the day before more clouds move in and turn skies mostly cloudy. Clouds that continue to get pumped into the area tonight could produce some sprinkles or drizzle toward the eastern edge of the area into Wednesday morning.

Most of us will stay dry as we start Wednesday in the 30s to 50s. Most of the day will stay dry but we’ll need to be weather aware. A cold front moves in through the day and will spark some storms along and ahead of the front. These storms will initiate closer to evening between Central and Eastern Kansas. A Slight Risk has been issued for the threat of large hail and damaging winds.

Some rumbles will persist into the early part of the overnight but then wane from there. Thursday starts with a few lingering showers to the east. The front drops just to our south but will keep us active. Rain chances will increase again Thursday night and Friday.

This active trend due to the boundary will cool us down into the 40s and 50s. Lows will dip below freezing to the north and west and with moisture around this means there could be periods of rain/snow and snow showers. The best chance for this wintry switch will be to the northwest. Everyone else will experience a chilly rain.

This moisture won’t get carried away from us until late Sunday and early Monday. Winds will remain strong and we’ll have to monitor another potential system that could give us a shot for rain/snow showers between Tuesday and Wednesday.