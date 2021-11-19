Storm Track 3 Forecast: More winds of change, temperatures take a milder turn

Be prepared for another cold step out the door with temperatures early this morning near freezing.

We got a break from the winds yesterday but they are beginning to pick back up. Expect gusty conditions to return today. The strongest winds will be between Southwest and Central Kansas.

The wind direction will be out of the south which will help temperatures take a milder turn through the 50s and 60s. There could be isolated spots to the southwest that sneak into the low 70s.

Skies will not be as blue as yesterday. More clouds will move into the area from west to east but high pressure will keep us dry.

Winds will not be as gusty after dark and skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

We will have another mild day Saturday with widespread highs in the 60s. A front that moves in over the weekend will bring us back down closer to normal Sunday.

The wind shift that takes place could spark a random shower, mainly north, but most of us will stay dry.

As systems continue to track nearby next week, our area will stay dry which is good news for local holiday travel. Temperatures will be seasonable until Thanksgiving when we turn chilly with a drop into the 40s. Shopping on Friday will be chilly too but dry.