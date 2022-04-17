Easter morning brings the chance for a few spotty showers. No need to cancel your outdoor plans, but throw a rain jacket in the car just in case you encounter one of these showers.

The better chances will be into midday before the moisture moves off toward the east. We should all expect a dry Sunday afternoon.

Those out west will enjoy more sunshine and warmer temperatures today. We will notice a large range in temperatures from the mid 50s to lower 70s. Winds do pick up a bit in western Kansas, becoming breezy at times.

Those stronger winds will allow for another day of heightened fire danger. This is predominately across far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Fire Weather Warnings have been put in place for southwest Nebraska and they will expire this evening.

Another storm system looks to sweep through on Tuesday. Due to the timing and the lack of key ingredients, severe weather does not look expected as of now. We still will likely have spotty showers and storms on Tuesday and potentially lingering into Wednesday.

Our temperature roller coaster continues this week with a little bit for everyone. Expect some cooler 50s Sunday eventually making it to the 70s by Wednesday. I am even seeing signs of well-above average temperatures into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

4/17/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (AM). Hi: 55 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears