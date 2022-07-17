This morning, the remnants of last night’s system are lingering in the Sunflower State. Rain continues to track through the Southcentral portion of the state this morning but will continue to push east over the next few hours.

We will add a little more to our rain totals out east, but overall we did not see a lot of accumulation across the state.

With the added moisture in the air from last night’s rain, we could see patchy to dense fog develop this morning, which could cause travel impacts, especially for Western Kansas. Drive carefully in low visibility areas and make sure your headlights are on this morning.

Cloud cover will gradually clear, leaving us with sunny skies by the afternoon. It is National Ice Cream Day, and I would recommend opting for a bowl rather than a cone because your frozen treats will likely melt rather quickly today.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, with those in Northcentral Kansas sitting in the mid-90s.

Yesterday we broke a few records across the state. Dodge City hit 109 degrees, beating the old record by one degree. Arkansas City broke a hundred-year-old record hitting 105 degrees. Several other areas tied or got near their record high temperatures for the day. Record-breaking heat will be the trend as we head into the upcoming week.

Temperatures will climb back to the triple digits and remain there through the forecast period. High pressure off to our west just does not want to budge, and we remain under its influence.

This will result in the continuation of excessive heat with back-to-back days of temperatures over 100 degrees and slim rain chances.

Heat advisories will likely be issued for several days next week. We already have a Heat Advisory for Harper County and an Excessive Heat Warning for Kay County that goes until 9 PM on Tuesday.

Be sure to drink plenty of water and watch for signs of heat illness. Limit time outside and take frequent breaks in the AC and shade. And do not forget about our furry friends! Pavement temperatures are much hotter than air temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 97 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 96 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 74 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 104 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll