Storm Track 3 Forecast: Morning storm chances, then drying out & heating up

Thanks to yesterday’s rainfall, some patchy dense fog is occurring out there Sunday morning, mainly east.

Temperatures are refreshing to start the day with many sitting in the 60s. We are generally looking at another day of highs in the 80s across the state, with mid 80s expected in the Wichita area. Keep in mind our average daily high right now is 87 degrees.

A small disturbance of showers and storms could try and drop in from Nebraska later on this morning. This would likely impact far north central Kansas.

We have some drier air in place today, and any storms that do survive the trek should not turn severe. Most of the activity should fall apart. There is a very slim chance for an isolated storm to reach south central Kansas.

A few more pop-up isolated storms could be found out west later on this afternoon in the peak heating of the day.

Labor Day looks to stay mostly dry and sunny, but temperatures will climb a few degrees. I think upper 80s and lower 90s are likely state-wide. Humidity levels should stay on the moderate side, however.

As we head through the week, expect a mixture of 80s and 90s. Mid 80s mid-week will quickly turn back to the 90s as we head into next weekend. If you are a fan of the heat, you are in luck. Signs point to some mid 90s returning in the forecast. Overall, this week’s weather pattern should stay relatively dry with a good deal of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears