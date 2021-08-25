Storm Track 3 Forecast: Morning storms fade to a hot and humid afternoon across Kansas

Showers and storms impacted portions of southcentral Kansas this morning.

Damaging winds brought down tree limbs and power lines near Augusta in Butler county.

Rain in this part of the state will continue to dissipate leaving plenty of sunshine in its wake.

Temperatures will be toasty once this afternoon again as many experience high temperatures back into the 90s and lower 100s.

Winds out of the south continue to filter in the moisture which will fuel heat index values of 105° or greater. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of central into eastern Kansas until 8PM Thursday.

There is the chance for redevelopment of showers and storms across western Kansas this evening.

An isolated storm or two could reach severe thresholds for damaging winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted to account for this risk.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 60s and 70s with a stray shower or storm possible through Thursday morning.

A mostly dry sky takes us into Thursday but a few more opportunities for rain and rumbles returns to the western part of the state Thursday evening. Our pattern will begin to break down from the blistering heat late this week as better rain chances start to arrive by the weekend. Temperatures through the end of the week will remain into the mid and upper 90s.

Better chances for rain return this weekend as a cold front makes its way through the state. We will start the upcoming week with daytime highs returning to more seasonable levels. Temperatures overnight will be back into the 50s to the west and 60s across central Kansas with daytime highs into the 80s and 90s to wrap up August.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige