After a few lingering sprinkles from yesterday’s storms dry up, the morning across Kansas will be dry and mild with temperatures starting in the 50s and 60s.

We warm up to the 80s again this afternoon, with most of the state staying dry until this evening.

Another round of storms will kick off in Colorado today and make its way east, arriving in Kansas in the early evening to around sunset.

These storms will carry a severe threat and will be capable of wind gusts to 70 mph, golf ball size hail, and a tornado or two is not totally out of the question. Overall, the threat is not as intense as yesterday, and we are maintaining a Slight Risk for western Kansas.

The storms will continue to spread east into the late evening and overnight, bringing healthy odds of rainfall to much of western Kansas. Wichita’s prospects for rain look slim, as the storm complex will likely not make it this far south and east before it dissipates.

Starting the weekend off with another mild morning in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday will be another warm one, highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday afternoon, one more round of storms develops.

This will be associated with another upper level disturbance that will enhance the wind shear present, and that will mean the possibility of a more organized severe weather threat.

Saturday’s storms will be a bit farther east and bring higher odds of both precipitation and severe weather to Wichita, particularly in the evening. Wichita is included in the Slight Risk area for Saturday evening.

Storms clear out overnight and should be mostly gone by Sunday morning. Drier air pushes in for Father’s Day, and that finally brings an end to the extended stretch of stormy days we’ve had in Kansas for the past several weeks.

Mostly dry and hot weather persists into the first half of the coming week. Highs rise to the 90s.

Our next opportunity for rainfall will arrive on Wednesday, with the possibility of more thunderstorms especially at night.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of thunderstorms. Hi: 87 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.