You guessed it! Another beautiful early fall Kansas day. Cool mornings have given way to warm afternoons. This pattern locks in for Thursday with most of us making a run at the lower to mid 80s. This is above average for this time of year. Winds will be a bit stronger out of the south/southeast from 10 to 25 mph, helping usher those warmer temperatures in.

A few extra clouds are possible during the afternoon in western Kansas. The atmosphere is pretty starved for moisture, so unfortunately only a few sprinkles will be possible in that direction.

Aside from a random shower near the Colorado state line, the dry pattern will continue through the weekend.

Those temperatures will bop around in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the next seven days. A couple of days near average with a few days warmer than average.

The dry pattern could break down a bit heading into the early/middle of next week with a front system working into the region. We need every drop we can get.

Ian is a tropical storm as of midday Thursday but expected to strengthen back into a low end category 1 hurricane by the evening. Latest track brings landfall to South Carolina in the afternoon on Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears