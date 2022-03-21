An initial wave of scattered thunderstorms moved through central and eastern Kansas this morning, with a rain and snow mix to the west. As the day progresses, we will notice that our radar fills in evening more, especially through the afternoon and evening. This is when our heaviest precipitation will fall.

Once our radar fills in, widespread moisture is likely across the entire state. Due to our significant drought, we need every drop. We will notice steady rainfall, especially across central and eastern Kansas. Rainfall totals by the end of this event Tuesday evening could range between 0.50″ to 1.50″ in spots.

On top of that, snow will be heavy and wet at times, especially tonight and into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

I think spots out west could see between 1 and 3 inches, with potentially higher amounts. Due to the warm ground and relatively warm air temperatures, I think a majority of snow that falls will melt on hard surfaces. Most accumulations should stay in the grass and elevated surfaces.

Because of the chance of snow and reduced visibility, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of western Kansas through Tuesday morning.

Stronger winds will create whiteout conditions at times. Strong gusts up to 50-55 mph are possible tonight into early Tuesday. Our winds stay gusty for all of us through Tuesday night and potentially even into Wednesday.

A few lingering spotty showers could also last into Wednesday, but most of our moisture falls by midday on Tuesday.

We will be left with chilly conditions thanks to this storm system. Most of us can expect 40s and 50s through Thursday. Nice and warm changes come back by the weekend.

3/21/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 38 Wind: SE/N 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 47 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: N/NW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears