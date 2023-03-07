Clouds have taken over with much colder temperatures. That northeasterly flow reinforces the chill this week with temperatures below average for this time of year. The atmosphere is steadily moistening this afternoon through this evening, especially for areas of south central and eastern Kansas producing drizzle and rain showers. High temperatures this afternoon will remain below early March averages generally peaking in the upper 30s to upper 40s, a far cry from the Springlike 60s and 70s we enjoyed just two days ago.

Most of the light rain and drizzle activity will shift east away from us overnight. Temps tonight will be chilly from the 20s to the 40s.

Clouds stay parked in place Wednesday with temperatures going up by a few degrees.

Much of the day looks dry with a few showers possible by afternoon.

Much better chances for rain develop in the evening and through the overnight into Thursday morning.

This looks like our best, widespread chance for the Sunflower State this week. Rainfall potential for central and eastern communities will be in the neighborhood of a quarter to a half inch of rain. There will be higher rainfall totals in southeast and northeast Kansas, primarily outside the KSN viewing area. Snow flirts with the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but Nebraska wins with snowfall accumulations. Sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures near seasonable levels.

There is another disturbance that crosses our path late Saturday into Sunday morning. This enables more scattered showers. Amounts are not too heavy and we should still be able to get outside around this rain chance this weekend. Weekend temperatures should be around seasonal averages, not as warm as this past weekend but still fairly pleasant for March.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week only to hit a wall by the end due to another cold front. That looks to being another shot of rain and snow to the region by the end of next week.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

3/7/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 44 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Lo:43 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Party cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston