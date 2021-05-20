Storm Track 3 Forecast: Muggy air continues to fuel shower and storm chances through the weekend

The breeze has started to pick up in western Kansas this afternoon where gusts topped 40 mph at times.

Rain continues to filter through eastern Kansas, but most have been dry today. More folks look to miss out on today’s activity than catch a passing shower.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Lyon county until 7AM Friday as an additional 1” to 2” of rainfall may cause flash flooding concerns.

Sunshine may act as fuel for an isolated storm or two still this evening to develop in eastern Colorado and drift into far western Kansas. While the severe threat is low, if a storm can manage to develop and survive the trip eastward, hail and wind would be our primary concerns.

Any storms that form will be quick to dissipate after sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Showers father east will remain isolated through midnight.

A few clouds stick around overnight and winds will remain breezy out across western Kansas. Due to the moisture on hand, temperatures will only dip down into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will be thicker in the morning across central Kansas, where we cannot rule out some patchy fog first thing in the morning, especially across areas that saw rain Thursday. By the afternoon, clouds start to break apart lending way to more sunshine and temperatures into the 80s.

We transition into a drier end to the week as showers and storms look to struggle to make it into the Sunflower State throughout the day on Friday, though they will be close by, hugging the Colorado/Kansas state line.

Winds will remain gusty at times through the end of the work week, especially across western Kansas.

As we step into the weekend, the overall steering pattern does not change. This means the clouds and storm chances will linger.

More showers and storms look to take shape Saturday. As each wave passes through, an isolated storm or two will need to be monitored for hail and winds along with a localized flooding concern.

More scattered showers and storms look possible again on Sunday, but coverage will not be as widespread as Saturday.

Daily opportunities to find showers and thunderstorms will hold steady into next week.

The humidity is here to stay through the next seven days keeping mild overnights and muggy afternoons into the 70s and 80s. If some of the humidity can escape western Kansas by the end of next week, temperatures may try to inch closer to the upper 80s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige