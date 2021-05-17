Storm Track 3 Forecast: Muggy and stormy conditions through the overnight

Warm and humid conditions have taken over as the atmosphere recharges for the next round of showers and stronger storms. In the heat of the afternoon, showers and storms have been concentrated to the northwest.

This evening, we will watch locations to the southwest. A cluster of heavy rain and thunder will track to the northeast first through southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandles.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for one of our counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

A few storms could be severe with high winds and hail in the Slight Risk area overnight.

Texas is under a Moderate Risk for severe storms where tornadoes are likely to occur around Lubbock to Abilene and Midland. A Tornado Watch has also been issued there.

Any leftovers will fade into Tuesday morning as they track deeper into central Kansas.

More storms are in store Tuesday with eastern Kansas in the lineup for a storm that may reach severe thresholds for hail and high winds.

Wednesday the focus for strong storm development will be western Kansas.

Expect storms farther east Thursday with widespread activity Friday.

The atmosphere has plenty of moisture to work with so heavy rainfall is possible with any wave of storms that will track through this week. We could see an additional 1″ to 2″ of rain this week with locally higher amounts. This unsettled pattern is sticking around into the weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman