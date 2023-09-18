Today will be the warmest day of the week before settling back to normal standards for this time of year.

This cooler shift will also mark a more active stretch of weather this week.

While there is an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the west this evening, we await a better transport of moisture starting overnight with increasing winds.

Moisture is still rather shallow but might be enough to pop off a few random rumbles closer to the I-135 corridor closer to dawn Tuesday.

This wave tracks East and the atmosphere will prepare for more activity Tuesday late afternoon into the evening for areas south of Highway 50 from south central into southeastern Kansas.

A few storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail.

This round will impact southeast Kansas on Wednesday. Most of our viewing area should see a mid-week break before getting in on more of the action Thursday into Friday.

The highest moisture potential points to areas near and East of I-135 during this timeframe. A storm or two cannot be ruled in the west but better chances align farther east in Kansas late this week.

We will need to watch for severe weather with the instability and moisture ramping up.

Temperatures will hover near average for much of the week and over the weekend.

Winds are also expected to pick back up Friday and remain elevated over the weekend. Since this storm system will be slow to depart, any activity it generates will be close but favored near the Kansas/Missouri state line early this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman