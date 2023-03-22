Cloud cover has caused quite the divide in our temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures flirted with the 80s for the southern portion of the region, which saw the most sunshine. Those who saw more cloud cover only reached into the 40s and 50s.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place for much of western Kansas until this evening. Please, no outdoor burning today. Any spark that starts will easily be spread.

Rain returns to the forecast this evening as spotty showers track across northern Kansas. A rumble of thunder or two is possible with isolated storms.

The rest of the region will remain dry tonight. Temperatures dip overnight back into the 30s and 40s with increasing cloud cover.

Highs tomorrow reach back into the 50s and 60s. This is right on par with our seasonal average. Cloud cover will linger with winds coming out of the north.

We start Thursday with dry skies but moisture streams back into the region during the evening. Our first round of moisture tracks through southeast Kansas and just clips the KSN viewing area.

A Marginal Risk has been issued for southeast Kansas for Thursday, as a few thunderstorms will be possible. Showers will quickly track east.

Significant rainfall will arrive Thursday night, starting in southwest Kansas and tracking east. Scattered showers are expected across the region with pockets of heavy rain. Rain is desperately needed across the state, so this will be a welcomed sight.

Showers stick around and lead us into the start of Friday. Light rainfall will be off and on through the morning, with a few snowflakes possible in northwest Kansas as morning temperatures will hover near freezing.

Off and on rain showers plague the forecast for the weekend. As temperatures dip this weekend, we could see some snow mix in with the rainfall in western Kansas on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will not be a washout, so there is no need to cancel any weekend plans, just keep an eye on the forecast and keep your umbrella handy.

Temperatures yoyo this week but hover near average. We will be cool for the weekend, but temperatures will steadily climb back into the 60s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 48 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 62 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll