High pressure is moving out, and low pressure is moving in. This has allowed cloud cover to take over this morning, with a few light showers tracking across western Kansas.

Temperatures climb back into the 60s this afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the south and will help to pull in warmer temperatures and moisture that will aid in our rain chances for the next few days.

Rainfall will become more widespread across central Kansas this evening and overnight. Winds will stay strong out of the south.

Rain follows us through the night. Overnight lows will be mild as the cloud cover will help trap in the heat from the day. We fall into the 40s across the region, with northwest Kansas dipping into the upper 30s.

Showers will start scattered on Tuesday. We are watching heavier bands of rain tracks across Kansas through the afternoon and evening.

We are monitoring for strong winds and large hail across southwest Kansas. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued for this portion of the state tomorrow.

Rain becomes widespread on Wednesday as our next wave of energy arrives. Beneficial moisture will move across the region.

Rain chances lessen for the second half of the week. A quick-moving wave of energy will bring another round of showers to the Sunflower State on Friday before drier air arrives for the weekend.

Rainfall totals will be substantial over the next several days. Some areas could pick up over an inch of rain this week. While this will not alleviate the drought, but will definitely help.

Temperatures will stay below our seasonal average for the week. Highs will bounce between the 50s and 60s. We stay cool through the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: E 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo:40 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll