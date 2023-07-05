We saw significant rainfall in parts of the state overnight, and even more is expected over the next few days.

Temperatures will feel much more comfortable today thanks to the northerly winds moving in behind the passing front. Highs will be in the 80s for most.

A few scattered showers linger this evening, but our next major wave of energy arrives late tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will bloom south of I-70, really ramping up after 10 PM.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary concerns, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two. Heavy rainfall will also be a possibility, so we will need to monitor for flooding.

Storms follow us through the overnight and into Thursday morning.

We will experience some dry time on Thursday before yet another cluster of storms moves into the region overnight into Friday.

An isolated tornado is possible out west, but the main concerns will be strong winds and large hail.

This round of storms will exit the Sunflower State on Friday morning, but another round of rainfall is waiting in the wings and will advance across the region.

Strong storms will move across southern Kansas Friday evening through the overnight. The multiple rounds of rainfall will help to keep temperatures well below our average.

Highs stay in the 80s for much of this week, only returning to the 90s as our unsettled pattern gives way to more sunshine by the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll