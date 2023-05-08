A cold front is lazily moving across the Sunflower State today. Northerly winds will move in behind the front and will keep temperatures slightly cooler than what we saw over the weekend.

Highs today push in the 80s across the region with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will stay in this above-average trend through the weekend.

Clear skies give way to rain chances overnight. A batch of showers will track across northwest Kansas this evening, while another group of storms will develop in southeast Kansas.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in southcentral and southeast Kansas by late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms will start our Tuesday. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible. The line will quickly push east by the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s with high dewpoints as moisture moves into the region carried by southerly winds. This will give us the perfect mixture of ingredients to see strong to severe storms develop in the afternoon.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place across most of southern Kansas. Strong winds up to 70 MPH, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and a tornado or two are all possibilities with any storm that forms.

Storms tomorrow evening will not be linear but more of an isolated random storm bubbling up along the passing boundary. Showers will diminish overnight and leave us with clear skies to start Wednesday.

However, severe weather is back in the forecast on Wednesday. A low-pressure system will move off the Rockies and push toward the Sunflower State. A Slight Risk for severe weather has been issued for portions of western Kansas, including the Goodland area, with all forms of severe weather possible.

Showers will flare up in the afternoon and evening. Tracking across the state line, storms will push into Kansas on Wednesday night and stay overnight.

Severe weather remains in the forecast through Thursday as the low tracks farther into the region and drives storms with it. This will be a week to stay weather aware as we have back to back to back severe weather potential.

Rain chances taper off as we move into the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will stick around for Saturday and Sunday before drier skies take hold at the start of next week.

Temperatures will also return to a more seasonal trend by the end of the weekend. After a week of baking in the 80s, the low 70s will feel plenty comfortable come Monday.

A drier pattern will try to take control of the forecast for the start of next week. But all the rain we expect this week should help improve the drought conditions across the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 89 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 63 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll