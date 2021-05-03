Storm Track 3 Forecast: Multiple systems this week keep storm chances around

The severe threat is much lower now that strong storms have weakened. As a front continues to track through the area a shower or storm will remain possible through the first part of the day.

Once the front pushes all the way through it will be a cooler than average day. Mostly cloudy skies, gusty northerly winds, and a few raindrops around will drop highs into the 50s and 60s.

Another batch of showers and storms will develop to the west and southwest later this afternoon and track to the east through the evening and overnight.

There’s a severe risk closer to Southeast Kansas where a stronger storm capable of hail and wind is possible.

Most of this next round of storms will move out by early Tuesday but there could still be some lingering rain between Central and Eastern Kansas. We’ll also start the day with a chill in the air as lows fall into the 30s and 40s.

The rest of Tuesday will be much drier with some sunshine breaking free. However, we’ll keep the active trend going as another impulse moves in from the west Tuesday evening. Isolated showers and storms will track to the east and linger through Wednesday. So far, severe weather isn’t expected.

We’ll get a break from active weather Thursday but an approaching front Friday will make the break brief as some showers and storms could be around into the weekend. Highs will stay cooler than normal through Thursday but then they’ll warm back up into the 70s and 80s later this week.