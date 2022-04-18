High pressure tracks east and overnight winds return from the south. They become quite gusty enabling high fire danger for those especially west of I-135. Gusts from 30 to more than 50 MPH will be possible tomorrow.

Frost Advisories are in place tonight for our far northeastern KSN counties. Temperatures will likely dip near freezing in these spots tonight. Cover up any sensitive plants before bed.

Tuesday morning through the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and track east, favoring central into eastern Kansas.

Clouds and rain may impact afternoon high temperatures, resulting in cooler conditions for those affected.

We stay dry out of this round out west. Other waves lined up later this week also look to rob western Kansas from moisture. Fire Weather Watches are in place through Tuesday for parts of far western Kansas.

Any showers and storms move out early Wednesday morning. Temps warm to the 70s. Another wave arrives Wednesday night into Thursday capable of showers and storms primarily east. Northwest counties may see a few raindrops, but any amounts look meager. A stronger storm may develop farther southeast where a Marginal Risk is outlined.

Friday is the day to watch for a better chance of severe weather. More moisture, instability and upper level support are all there. Incredible warmth will be felt ahead of the cold front in the 80s. Some temps out west may push the limit of the 90s. Due to warming aloft, or a strong cap, we may not see thunderstorm development until the early overnight once temps cool and the front advances. The Storm Prediction Center outlines parts of our area for this event for severe weather.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman