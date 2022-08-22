High pressure is in the driver’s seat for most of the week. This has dominated much of the summer enabling temperatures to heat up.

Overnights will be clear and comfy as humidity is not a problem.

It will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday.

Temps in the triple digits will be isolated starting Wednesday into Thursday and Friday up near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

This high will retreat and a series of systems will travel through the region by the weekend. Looks like any hint of rain holds off until Friday evening.

Activity will be spotty with more disturbances over the weekend and into early next week.

Rainfall potential looks pitiful. Highs remain in the 80s and lower 90s from the weekend into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman