Our next cold front is on the move and will increase our winds, spill colder air back into the area, and eventually lead to our next chance of wintry weather.

Most of the area is above freezing this morning. Wichita will have one more mild afternoon in the upper 50s while Northwest Kansas will be behind the front by the afternoon and feel more of a chill in the 40s.

The front will slice through the area through Friday. Winds are light now but as the front moves through our winds will increase. High wind alerts will be in effect between today and Saturday. Gusts will be strongest to the west reaching 50 to 60 mph.

High winds will not only make travel difficult but also result in high fire danger where conditions have been dry. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today for our Oklahoma counties along the panhandle.

Our next batch of wintry weather will also cause travel difficulties. This is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Central Kansas. Accumulating and blowing snow will slow travel tonight into Saturday, especially if you travel east.

Our next chance of snow will start as a chance of rain to the north by midday. A few raindrops will then swing south of I-70 later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Western Kansas will miss out on most of this moisture.

After dark any rain will quickly change to a mix and then snow, favoring the eastern third of the sunflower state.

Most of Western Kansas will wake up dry with flakes still flying farther east. Winds will still be howling too, making morning temperatures in the teens and 20s feel bitter.

Gusty winds will turn lighter through the day and snow should wrap up by early afternoon.

While amounts around the Wichita area will be minimal, it is still enough to make roads slick tonight into Saturday. If you plan to travel east this weekend you will be met with more accumulating snow. Please drive safely and plan accordingly.

The cold will settle in Saturday, highs will struggle to make it above freezing.

Temperatures will not take long to bounce back into the 40s and 50s before a cold front the middle of next week. Per the last weather update, it still looks like there could be some snow showers to the west Wednesday night and Thursday. This is the next disturbance we will be watching over the coming days.