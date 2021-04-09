Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next disturbance sparks chance for showers Friday

We’ve got a cold front entering the area and this will bring unsettled skies, a division in high temperatures, and gusty winds.

As the front tracks northwest to southeast it could spark a few showers along the way. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s with the warmest air ahead of the front to the east.

Late in the afternoon and by evening a few storms are possible to the east and southeast. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible to the south and east of Wichita. Hail and wind are the main threats.

Even though rain is in the forecast today we’ll need to continue to monitor the potential for grass fires, especially to the west. Winds will gradually pick back up behind the front and gust up to 30 to 40 mph.

Strong winds continue through the night along with a chance of rain. The best chance of any rumbles will be to the east.

There could be a lingering shower to the east through Saturday morning as this system slowly pulls out of the region but it’ll be much drier during the afternoon.

The bulk of the weekend will be nice with highs in the 60s and 70s. Another front will spark a shower chance Sunday night into Monday but better chances for moisture align Tuesday and possibly through the rest of the week. A few flakes can’t be ruled out to the west. We’ll cool back down below average too.