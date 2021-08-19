Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next disturbance sparks unsettled stretch that lasts into the weekend

A shower or storm could be around through this morning, mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas but most of us should start the day dry.

As highs warm back up into seasonable levels in the upper 80s and low 90s the chance of scattered storms will go up during the afternoon. We will have to monitor Western Kansas too.

Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will need to be monitored closely into the evening where there is a risk of a strong to severe storm. Damaging gusts and large hail will be possible. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero.

Storms will not be as numerous after sundown but the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on Storm Tracker Radar while the sunflower state rests.

Storms northwest will lift to the north during the overnight while a rumble or two could still be around Central and Eastern Kansas into early Friday.

An early shower or storm is possible to start Friday but a better chance will blossom along and ahead of a front late in the afternoon and by the evening.

These new storms will also need to be monitored closely. Portions of Central and Eastern Kansas are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Isolated strong to severe storms will be capable of damaging gusts and large hail.

Storms will track to the east through Friday evening.

With the front draped across the sunflower state Saturday it will spark another round of showers and storms which could be strong. We will need to monitor the evening hours closely before rain gradually moves out through the overnight.

Friday will be toasty before the front pushes all the way through but toasty temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will be more consistent starting at the end of the weekend and continuing through the middle of next week. Another front also looks to spark another rain chance by the middle of next week.