Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next front brings mid-week temperature drop

Expect a big spread in high temperatures today as our next cold front rolls through. They will range from the 30s to the 60s. It will feel like winter all day in Northwest Kansas while Wichita will get a brief taste of spring before the front arrives.

Also ahead of the front there are some showers tracking through Central and Eastern Kansas. There have even been some rumbles of thunder closer to Southeast Kansas.

Most of this rain will be to the east of Wichita after sunrise and will completely move out before midday.

As the rain moves out, skies will clear back out. Winds will be stronger today too due to the frontal passage. Therefore, we will need to continue to monitor the threat of grassland fires. There have not been any fire weather watches or warnings the last 24 hours but the threat has been elevated.

Colder air continues to spill into the area and we will start Wednesday with frigid temperatures. Lows will fall into the single digits to the 20s.

There will be some moisture nearby Wednesday in the form of rain and snow to the east but most of us will stay dry.

Expect a colder Wednesday followed by a quick rebound to wrap up 2021. We will then see an even bigger drop in our temperatures to start 2022 this weekend.

As temperatures come crashing down, it is still looking like there will be some moisture for the cold air to work with. Snow showers will be possible to the north and west as early as Friday night. We will need to monitor the potential for wintry and wet weather through Saturday. There is still time for the track and timing of this system to shift and change so stay tuned.