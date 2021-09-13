Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next front sparks some storm chances

Most of us will start the day dry but a few showers will remain possible to the northwest through sunrise.

Dense fog to the north this morning could slow some drivers down but will burn off by the latter part of our morning.

Raindrops will gradually fizzle out and the rest of the day will be sunny and dry. Similar to what we experienced over the weekend, the sky will have a hazy hue due to wildfire smoke.

Highs will be toasty in the 90s with a few 80s to the northwest.

There is a front to the north and west which is why that part of the area will be a little cooler than everyone else. The front will also be the focus for more storms by the evening.

A strong to severe storm will be possible to the northwest. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

A shower or storm could survive the night to the north and linger into Tuesday morning. Most of us will start the day dry again with lows in the 50s and 60s.

More of us will need to be weather aware Tuesday as the front starts to sink farther south. A Marginal Risk of severe weather includes most of the area. New storms will develop and could be capable of damaging winds and hail.

Storms will get started by late afternoon and early evening and stick around through the night.

There could be a lingering shower or storm into Wednesday, mainly in southern parts of the area. Conditions should gradually turn drier as the front moves out.

After a brief mid-week cooldown we will heat back up into the 90s. We will also have to wait a little while before another chance of rain moves our way.