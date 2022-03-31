This is Kansas! Wichita Eisenhower National has a new snowfall record in the books for today, measuring 2.4″. This breaks the old daily record set in 1984 of 0.8″.

This brings Wichita’s snowfall total since October to 16.8″ which is above average for the season so far.

The system is wrapping up and moving away from our region. Clouds rapidly cleared from west to east making this snow a distant memory. We will enjoy clear skies and light winds slowly turning back out of the southeast into the overnight. Temperatures take a spring-like turn Friday with many into the 60s as our winds start to ramp up with our next cold front closing in on the region.

Friday starts with sunshine for many, but any breaks in cloud cover will be brief as our next system is served. Clouds filter into the west first and track eastward through the morning. Scattered showers and a random rumble develop out west late Friday morning into the early afternoon.

This tracks to the east into the evening to affect the Wichita area. A storm or two may contain hail as we have some instability to work with from Highway 54 and points south.

Temperatures also rebound ahead of the cold front to the 60s. Before rain arrives, we will have a high risk for wildfires in the warmth and wind. Winds will gust from 30 to 45 MPH as this boundary works through the area. Any leftover rain departs early Saturday.

Temperatures warm this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Another system brings rain and storms to southcentral communities by Sunday evening. Before any moisture kicks in, we have another window for elevated fire concerns. Rain favors southern Kansas into Monday with higher rainfall accumulations southeast of the Turnpike where 1″ to 2″ could easily be met with locally higher amounts. Another weaker wave may bring a few showers through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temps will be closer to average next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 38 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman