Rainfall has been welcomed this weekend! Wichita finally picked up some rain along with many other communities from central into eastern Kansas over the last 24.

The last time Wichita picked up more than one inch of rainfall was on June 22! We still need more and nature will serve up another chance early this week.

Recent rainfall made the atmosphere steamy with dew points in the lower 70s Sunday morning. Some of this mixed out this afternoon, but it will still feel humid overnight and Monday morning.

Temps are also well above average ahead of our next disturbance that will bring another surge of moisture to the state over the next 24 hours.

Any rain that develops Sunday into the evening will be spotty west and in the Oklahoma Panhandle. This should dissipate with sunset.

As the next system approaches Monday, scattered showers and storms erupt from the afternoon into the evening, affecting areas near and south of I-70. Many of these storms will be efficient at producing heavy rainfall. Easily an inch could fall if you win the rain lottery on this next round.

Temps ahead of Monday afternoon’s development will warm well into the upper 90s ahead of the front. Lower 90s behind this feature.

High pressure builds in behind this system, although I can see an isolated shower to the extreme southwest Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this week and drop a few more degrees by the start of the weekend.

The next rain chance in line moves into the north and west Wednesday night but the opportunity drops significantly for Wichita and southcentral Kansas into Thursday morning.

Models are hinting at tropical moisture streaming back in our direction over the holiday weekend. If this comes to fruition, the highest rainfall amounts will be from southcentral into eastern Kansas. Something to watch closely. If we can tap into a developing system to the south of us temperatures could be greatly impacted.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm Lo: 69 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman